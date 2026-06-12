Jordan Staal's Case For The Conn Smythe

"He's big and strong and he takes every shift like it's his last," Brind'Amour said. "And he takes a lot of pride in that and in being the leader of this team. He does it by example. We've put some good players with him that now can really kind of bring out the other side of him. Everyone knew he was a really good defensive player, but he's got some real offensive abilities too, it's just for whatever reason now, the goals are going in. But he's always played like this."