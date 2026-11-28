Chicago Blackhawks
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Blackhawks Make It 4 Straight Wins With 2-1 Victory Over Rangers
Nov 28, 2026 1:27 AMPublished Nov 28, 2026 1:27 AM
The New York Rangers were at the United Center on Friday for a post-Thanksgiving match against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Chicago Blackhawks were back at the United Center on Friday afternoon for a match against the New York Rangers. Sporting their black alternate jerseys in honor of Black Friday, the Blackhawks came in hoping to pick up a big victory to bring their winning streak home.
After going 3-0-0 out west, the vibes improved upon returning home. Most of the time, returning home meant the Blackhawks were coming off multiple bad losses in a row, but not this time.
The story of this game early on was the missing players in Chicago's lineup. In addition to the suspended Wyatt Kaiser, the Blackhawks are without Connor Bedard, Patrick Kane, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Bowen Byram due to injury. You can argue that those four injured players are their four best players. With that said, a good performance in this situation would be impressive for this young team.
The Rangers aren't as good as the teams that the Blackhawks were dominated by on the Southeast road trip, but they aren't as bad as the ones that they beat in the Pacific Northwest. New York is a middle-of-the-pack Eastern Conference team fighting for positioning with a few other teams both within the Metropolitan Division and the Wild Card race.
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The first period had some fireworks. It started with a Matt Rempe boarding penalty on Kevin Korchinski, who left with an injury. It didn't take long for Korchinski to return, but the Blackhawks did get a power play out of it.
Even with all of their missing pieces, they found a way to keep the power play hot, as Andrew Mangiapane scored his first of the season to make it 1-0 for Chicago. Rempe's penalty proved to be costly for his team.
Not long after Rempe exited the penalty box, he had to answer for his hit on Korchinski. Dillon Boucher and Rempe dropped the mitts at center ice. It felt like Dillon Boucher's call-up was Matt Rempe-influenced anyway, and this penalty-worthy hit made it even more necessary.
From there, the Rangers started to pick up the pace with their play. Eventually, they drew a penalty of their own late in the period. At 17:41, Mika Zibanejad tied the game at 1.
That would not be the end of the scoring in the first period, however. The Blackhawks earned another late power play of their own. Once again, Andrew Mangiapane scored to make it 2-1. After having 0 goals on the season, he added two quick ones - both on the power play. Ryan Donato made a beautiful cross-ice feed, and Mangiapane didn't miss.
In the second period, the pace of play was a little more even. The Blackhawks took the only penalty of the middle frame - Artyom Levshunov's high-sticking- which was a different look from the penalty-heavy first period. There was a lot more even-strength play in the middle frame. Neither team scored, and the 2-1 score held through the second intermission. All three goals were power-play goals.
During the second period, Roman Kantserov left the bench for the locker room. It looked like it might have been a hand injury. The good news is that he returned for the third period with no issues.
In the third period, the Rangers continued to be the better team. In fact, they turned it up a notch in an effort to get the game tied up. They had the puck more, controlled play, and had more shots on goal.
Despite their efforts, Spencer Knight stood tall and led the Blackhawks to a huge victory over the New York Rangers. He made 30 saves on 31 shots in Chicago's 4th straight win. Again, things are far from perfect, but this team is starting to find ways to earn points, despite the off-ice adversity continuing.
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What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will be home again on Sunday for an afternoon match against the Minnesota Wild. This is a chance for them to have a good showing against a high-end division rival.
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