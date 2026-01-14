11 Blackhawks Make Top Young Players List

The Chicago Blackhawks were certainly featured often in Pronman's rankings, as 11 of their youngsters made the cut: Connor Bedard (No. 2), Frank Nazar (No. 22), Roman Kantserov (No. 23), Artyom Levshunov (No. 35), Anton Frondell (No. 44), Colton Dach (No. 71), Sam Rinzel (No. 72), Oliver Moore (No. 82), Sacha Boisvert (No. 95), Vaclav Nestrasil (No. 104), and Mason West (No. 107).
Seeing so many Blackhawks included on these rankings is not surprising in the slightest. It is no secret that the Blackhawks have several promising youngsters in their system, and this list only proves that.
What's also so encouraging about this list of Blackhawks players is that it is a nice mix of NHL-ready talent and exciting prospects. This demonstrates that the Blackhawks still have plenty of exciting youngsters waiting in the wings who will have the potential to strengthen their roster in the future. With this, it is hard not to feel optimistic about the Blackhawks' future as they continue to trend in the right direction.