2 Young Blackhawks Set To Break Out After Olympics

These two Blackhawks have the potential to have strong finishes to the 2025-26 season.
Now the 2026 Winter Olympics are over, the Chicago Blackhawks will soon be returning to game action. The Blackhawks' next contest is on Feb. 26 against the Nashville Predators.
With this, the Blackhawks are now entering the final stretch of the 2025-26 season. Due to this, let's look at two Blackhawks who have the potential to break out to round off the campaign.
Oliver Moore
Oliver Moore has shown promise this season with the Blackhawks. In 45 games so far this season with Chicago, the 2023 first-round pick has recorded five goals, 11 assists, and 16 points. While the 21-year-old did not get on the scoresheet during his final six games ahead of the Olympic break, there is a clear reason to believe that he can heat up once Chicago returns to the ice.
The potential for Moore to break out is undoubtedly there, and it will be interesting to see if he can take a step forward with his development.
Artyom Levshunov
Artyom Levshunov is another young Blackhawk to watch down the stretch. The 2024 second-overall pick has had some growing pains this season, which is understandable when noting that he is a 20-year-old defenseman. Yet, with the immense potential that he has, it would not be particularly surprising if he ended the year on a high note.
In 52 games this season with the Blackhawks, the 6-foot-2 defenseman has recorded two goals, 19 assists, and 21 points.