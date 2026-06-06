3 Blackhawks Pending UFAs Who Might Not Stay In Chicago

These Blackhawks pending UFAs could sign elsewhere this off-season.
The start of NHL free agency is getting closer, as it is now less than one month away. Between now and then, the Chicago Blackhawks will have some decisions to make when it comes to their pending free agents.
When looking at Chicago's roster, they have three pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who could not be back on the team next season. Let's go over each of them now.
Ilya Mikheyev, RW
Last month, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Blackhawks have made Ilya Mikheyev's signing rights available for trade. With this, there is certainly a real chance that he won't be back with Chicago next season.
However, when noting that Mikheyev is a key part of the Blackhawks' forward group and penalty kill, it would also be understandable if they continue to try to extend, even with his signing rights being available. In 77 games this season with the Blackhawks, he had 18 goals, 36 points, and a plus-2 rating.
Matt Grzelcyk, D
With the Blackhawks having many young and promising defensemen in their pipeline, it would not be particularly surprising if they let Matt Grzelcyk walk into free agency. The Massachusetts native was a decent veteran defenseman for Chicago this season, posting 12 assists in 69 games. Yet, the Blackhawks should be looking for an upgrade on their blueline this summer.
Sam Lafferty, C/RW
Sam Lafferty's return to the Blackhawks was uneventful this season. He was scratched often by Chicago and had just two points in 29 games. With this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if the Blackhawks don't bring back Lafferty this summer.