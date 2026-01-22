3 Possible Trade Destinations For Blackhawks' Connor Murphy

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy is continuing to create chatter as a trade candidate. Which teams could target him?
The 2026 NHL trade deadline is starting to get closer, and we are already seeing players around the league being dealt to new teams. This is only going to continue until we get to deadline day.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy is among the top trade candidates in the NHL. Because of this, let's take a look at three potential landing spots for the right-shot defenseman.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins are looking to boost the right side of their blueline and recently missed out on Rasmus Andersson. While Murphy is not at the same level as Andersson, he would still give the Bruins' right side a nice upgrade if they landed him. Thus, Boston could be a team to watch in the sweepstakes.
Dallas Stars
It would not be surprising in the slightest if the Stars had Murphy on their radar. They would benefit by adding another veteran right-shot defenseman who can handle a good amount of minutes on their roster, and Murphy would provide them with just that if acquired.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs could be a team to watch when it comes to Murphy as well. With Chris Tanev being out due to injury, Murphy could be a solid defensive defenseman for the Maple Leafs to bring in for more insurance.