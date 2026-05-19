3 Potential Landing Spots For Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev

Which teams could target Blackhawks pending UFA forward Ilya Mikheyev this off-season?
During the most recent episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Chicago Blackhawks are shopping Ilya Mikheyev's signing rights. With this, there is a real chance that the 31-year-old forward's time in Chicago is coming to a close.
"I guess it was let known across the league that Chicago probably isn't going to be able to sign Ilya Mikheyev," Friedman said. "His rights are available if any team wants to talk to him in advance of free agency."
With this, let's look at three teams that could be good fits for Mikheyev, whether they trade for his signing rights or sign him on July 1.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils could be a team to keep an eye on when it comes to Mikheyev. After a disappointing season, they should be looking to improve their forward group. They simply do not get secondary offensive production, so it would make sense if they brought in a veteran forward coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 34 points like Mikheyev. He would also give them another clear option for their penalty kill.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings would also make sense as a suitor for Mikheyev. After a late-season collapse that saw them extend their playoff drought to 10 years, it is clear that they should be making upgrades to their roster this summer. If they landed Mikheyev, he would be a nice upgrade over players like Mason Appleton and Michael Rasmussen on their third line.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers' bottom six was simply not been good enough this season, so a player like Mikheyev has the potential to grab their attention. This is especially so when noting that he is an impactful defensive forward, which is something that the Oilers could use. Mikheyev would have the potential to be a valuable pickup for an Oilers club that has the goal of winning the Stanley Cup.