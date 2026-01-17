3 Potential Trade Fits For Blackhawks' Nick Foligno

These three teams could be solid landing spots for Nick Foligno if the Blackhawks captain wants a chance at the Stanley Cup.
Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is one of the team's most notable pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). If the 38-year-old forward wants the opportunity to play for a contender and try to win his first Stanley Cup, he could be a player that the Blackhawks move at the deadline. However, if his preference is to stay in Chicago, the Blackhawks would likely honor that.
Yet, if Foligno ends up being open to a trade to a contender, let's look at three teams that could make sense for the Blackhawks veteran forward.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild stand out as a very interesting potential landing spot for Foligno. The Wild are currently one of the top teams in the Western Conference and made it clear that they are in win-now mode after acquiring Quinn Hughes earlier this season. The Wild would also give Foligno the chance to play on the same team as his brother, Marcus Foligno.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche are having a great season and are big-time contenders, as evidenced by their 33-5-8 record. Foligno would have the potential to be a strong addition to their bottom six if acquired, so they could be a nice match for the veteran winger.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning will likely look to add a bottom-six forward to their roster at the deadline, and it is fair to wonder if Foligno could grab their attention. He would give their fourth line a nice boost if acquired, and this is especially so when noting that he can play both on the wing and down the middle.