4 Former Blackhawks Among Best NHL Free Agents Left

When will these former Blackhawks find their new homes?
July 1 may have passed, but there are still some interesting players who remain unrestricted free agents. Interestingly, a handful of the top remaining UFAs played are former Blackhawks.
This is because Patrick Kane, Matt Grzelcyk, Philipp Kurashev, and David Kampf all remain unsigned.
Out of these four former Blackhawks, Kane is, of course, the most notable player. The Blackhawks legend is still an impactful top-six winger at this stage of his career, posting 57 points in 67 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings. The idea of him returning to Chicago is a fun thought but also very unlikely. He will likely head to a contender if he does not re-sign with Detroit.
After posting 12 assists in 69 games last season with the Blackhawks, Grzelcyk is still unsigned. The 5-foot-10 defenseman had to earn a contract through a PTO from Chicago last year after posting 40 points in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2024-25. Will he get a contract from another NHL club more quickly this summer?
After not receiving a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks last summer, Kurashev signed with the San Jose Sharks and had a decent 2025-26 campaign. In 43 games, the 6-foot forward had seven goals and 20 points. Teams looking for more secondary offensive production could consider signing the 26-year-old.
As for Kampf, the 31-year-old center posted two goals and six points in 40 games last season split between the Vancouver Canucsks and Washington Capitals. He doesn't offer a lot of offense, but he works well in a bottom-six role because of his strong defensive play and thrives at the faceoff dot.