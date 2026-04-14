8 Blackhawks Make New Top NHL Prospect Rankings

Blackhawks prospects Anton Frondell (No. 6), Roman Kantserov (No. 16), Sam Rinzel (No. 34), Nick Lardis (No. 41), Oliver Moore (No. 48), Kevin Korchinski (No. 54), Vaclav Nestrasil (No. 71), and Marek Vanacker (No. 94) all made the cut.
When noting that all these players have good upside, it is not difficult to understand why they have each been featured on Wheeler's rankings. They all have the potential to be important parts of the Blackhawks' future as they continue to develop.
Frondell is already showing his skill at the NHL level, as he has three goals and nine points in 11 games since joining the Blackhawks. This is undoubtedly encouraging to see from the 2025 third-overall pick, as he is making an impact immediately.
While Frondell is the Blackhawks' top prospect at this stage, the other youngsters on this list also could become high-impact players for the Blackhawks soon. It is certainly an exciting time for Blackhawks fans, and it will be fascinating to see how well these prospects develop their games from here.