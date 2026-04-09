April 9's Best of the Next: Blackhawks Prospect Updates

Brantford is a bit ahead of schedule in their playoff run. The Bulldogs are already one game into a quarterfinal dance with the North Bay Battalion. In that first outing, Vanacker dished out three assists in Brantford's 8-1 win, factoring on one goal per period. Vanacker's success this year has been his standard. He said in a March 23 interview, “I expected myself to have high production and be a leader on this team, on and off the ice." "Personal goals as well, trying to become a better player and more mature player in the game.” If all goes Brantford's way, Vanacker could face one of his fellow Blackhawks prospects in the OHL Championship Finals.