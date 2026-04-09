April 9's Best of the Next: Blackhawks Prospect Updates

Unearth this week's best of Chicago's prospects, waiting for their turn to join the Blackhawks.
With the Chicago Blackhawks passing the torch to the younger players, it's easy to get lost in the superstars already lighting up the United Center. In this weekly series, I break down the best performances from the next wave of Chicago Blackhawks. Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Jack Pridham: Forward, Kitchener Rangers (OHL). 2023 2nd Round, 44th Overall, Committed to Boston University.
It has been a big week for Pridham! First, Kitchener completed their sweep of the Saginaw Spirit on April 2. Pridham notched two assists in the decisive 5-1 victory. Then, this past Tuesday, Pridham was named the OHL's Overage Player of the Year. In the release, Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. said, “We are very excited and proud of Jack for this award and accomplishment. He has had a great year and been a big part of our team from start to finish and scored a lot of big goals for us."
Pridham and the Rangers take on the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL's Quarterfinals starting April 10 at 6pm CT. As an overage player, Pridham will hit either the NCAA or professional ranks following this season.
A.J. Spellacy: Forward, Windsor Spitfires (OHL). 2024 3rd Round, 72nd Overall,
Spellacy has elevated his game this postseason. He is riding a four game point streak (1 goal + 3 assists) helping Windsor to their own sweep over the Guelph Storm. Arguably just as impressive as the streak is Spellacy's +6 rating through that quartet of contests. Windsor starts their own quarterfinal series with the Flint Firebirds on April 10 at 6:05pm CT. Should the Spitfires and Rangers win their respective series, Spellacy and Pridham will meet in the OHL Conference Finals.
Marek Vanacker: Forward Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) 2024 1st Round 27th Overall.
Brantford is a bit ahead of schedule in their playoff run. The Bulldogs are already one game into a quarterfinal dance with the North Bay Battalion. In that first outing, Vanacker dished out three assists in Brantford's 8-1 win, factoring on one goal per period. Vanacker's success this year has been his standard. He said in a March 23 interview, “I expected myself to have high production and be a leader on this team, on and off the ice." "Personal goals as well, trying to become a better player and more mature player in the game.” If all goes Brantford's way, Vanacker could face one of his fellow Blackhawks prospects in the OHL Championship Finals.