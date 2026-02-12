Blackhawks: 3 Potential Trade Destinations For Matt Grzelcyk

If the Blackhawks end up shopping Matt Grzelcyk, these three teams could be in the mix.
The Chicago Blackhawks are currently sixth in the Central Division standings and 10 points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. Due to this, there is an expectation that they will be sellers at the deadline.
Because of this, Matt Grzelcyk is one Blackhawks' pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who has created chatter as a potential trade candidate. Let's look at three teams that could make sense as landing spots for Grzelcyk if Chicago ends up making him available.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Could a reunion between Grzelcyk and the Penguins be in the cards? The Penguins have been one of the NHL's biggest surprises this season and could look to add to their roster because of it. The left side of their defense could use a boost, and Grzelcyk could help them on that front. He also thrived in Pittsburgh last season, setting career highs with 39 assists and 40 points.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres should be looking to add to their blueline depth ahead of the deadline. If they acquired Grzelcyk, he would give them another solid option to work with on their bottom pairing. At a minimum, he could be a useful seventh defenseman for the Sabres to have around.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche could be another team to watch when it comes to Grzelcyk. They were linked to him before he signed with the Blackhawks, and they could use another defenseman with a lot of experience. The Avalanche have also struggled on the power play this season, so Grzelcyk could give them another option to help shake things up.