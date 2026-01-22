Blackhawks: 3 Trade Destinations For Jason Dickinson

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson is a trade candidate to watch with the deadline approaching. Which clubs could target him?
The Chicago Blackhawks are being viewed as likely sellers with the 2026 NHL trade deadline starting to get closer. One Blackhawks player who has been a popular name in the rumor mill is forward Jason Dickinson, and it makes sense with him being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA).
Due to this, let's look at three teams that could pursue Dickinson this deadline season.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers could be on the hunt for another center leading up to the deadline, so they could make sense as a landing spot for Dickinson. The 30-year-old would have the potential to be a nice fit in their bottom six and would also give them another clear option for their penalty kill.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning are one of the top teams in the NHL this season and will be buyers at the deadline. One area they could look to boost is their bottom six, and bringing in a player like Dickinson would provide them with just that. Thus, they could be a club to keep an eye on when it comes to the Blackhawks forward.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers remain in the playoff race and could look to add to their roster ahead of the deadline because of it. With center Rodrigo Abols currently injured with a fractured ankle, perhaps they could look to add a veteran forward like Dickinson for their bottom six and penalty kill.