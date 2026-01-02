Blackhawks Big Defender Should Be Popular Trade Target

The Chicago Blackhawks have been going through some major struggles as the season rolls on. After winning just two out of their last 10 games, the Blackhawks now have a 14-18-7 record and are seventh in the Central Division. The Winnipeg Jets are also the only team in the NHL that has fewer points than the Blackhawks at the time of this writing, so things are not going well for Chicago right now.

If the Blackhawks do not turn things around quickly and find themselves out of the playoff race near the deadline, they will likely be sellers. If this ends up coming to fruition, defenseman Connor Murphy should be a very popular trade target around the NHL.

Murphy is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), so he will certainly be a player to keep an eye on near the deadline. This is especially so when noting that the Blackhawks have multiple promising young defensemen in their system. With this, the Blackhawks certainly could end up shopping Murphy.

With Murphy being a big right-shot defenseman who can play plenty of minutes and has a ton of experience, there should be several playoff clubs in the mix for his services near the deadline. He is the kind of steady stay-at-home defenseman that contenders love to add for the post-season.

In 39 games so far this season with the Blackhawks, Murphy has recorded five assists, 40 hits, and 55 blocks.