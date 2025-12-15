Blackhawks Big Prospect Impressing In AHL

Last week, the Chicago Blackhawks assigned defenseman Sam Rinzel to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. This was after Rinzel started the year with the Blackhawks, where he recorded one goal, seven assists, eight points, and an even plus/minus rating in 28 games.

With Rinzel being a young blueliner with a high amount of potential, there was no real harm in the Blackhawks sending him down to the AHL. The Original Six club is hoping that Rinzel will gain more confidence with the IceHogs, and there is no question that he is impressing early on with the AHL club.

In three games with the IceHogs since being sent down, Rinzel has recorded four assists and a plus-1 rating. This included him putting together back-to-back two-assist games against the Iowa Wild on Dec. 10 and the Milwaukee Admirals on Dec. 12. With this, Rinzel is certainly making an impact early on with the IceHogs.

The Blackhawks will now be hoping that Rinzel continues to shine with the IceHogs in the AHL. If he does, it would not be surprising in the slightest if he receives a call-up back to the Blackhawks' roster in the near future.