Blackhawks Call Up 2 Prospects From AHL

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that they have recalled defenseman Kevin Korchinki and goaltender Drew Commesso from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Korchinski has spent all of this season down in the AHL with Rockford. In 32 games with the AHL club in 2025-26, he has recorded two goals, 17 assists, 19 points, and a minus-12 rating. This is after he had three goals, 24 assists, 27 points, and a minus-17 rating in 56 games for Rockford this past season.

Korchinski will certainly be looking to impress after landing this call-up to the Blackhawks' roster. The 2022 seventh-overall pick is one of the Blackhawks' top prospects, so it will be fascinating to see how much of an impact he can make.

In 92 career NHL games, Korchinski has posted six goals, 11 assists, and 17 points.

Commesso has appeared in 19 games so far this season with the IceHogs, where he has posted a 6-11-2 record, a .909 save percentage, a 2.72 goals-against average, and one shutout.

Commesso appeared in first two career NHL games this past season with the Blackhawks, where he had a 0-1-0 record, a .846 save percentage, and a 3.36 goals-against average.