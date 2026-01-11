Blackhawks Call Up Goalie Prospect From AHL

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that they have called up goaltender Stanislav Berezhnoy from their American Hockey League (AHL) affliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

With goaltenders Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom both sidelined with the flu, the Blackhawks needed another goalie on their roster. As a result of this, Berezhnoy has now landed his first call-up to the NHL.

Berezhnoy is currently in his first professional season in North America after signing with the Blackhawks this past off-season. In nine games this season with the IceHogs, he has recorded a 4-4-1 record, a 3.23 goals-against average, and a .889 save percentage.

In 13 games with SKA Neva of the VHL this past season, he had a 6-3-1 record, a .931 save percentage, and a 2.49 goals-against average. He also played one game for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL in 2024-25.