Blackhawks Call Up Veteran Forward From AHL

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a roster move, as they have announced that they have recalled forward Dominic Toninato from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Toninato being called up comes after he was just sent down to the AHL by the Blackhawks earlier week. Now, he is heading right back up to Chicago's roster with this latest roster move.

Toninato has played in five games this season with the Blackhawks, where he has recorded one assist, 10 hits, and a plus-1 rating. Down in the AHL with the IceHogs this season, the 2012 fifth-round pick has posted five goals, 12 assists, and 17 points in 25 games.

Toninato will now be looking to make an impact after landing this latest call-up to the Blackhawks' roster.

In 194 career NHL games split over nine seasons between the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Winnipeg Jets, and Blackhawks, Toninato has recorded 13 goals, 23 assists, 36 points, 226 hits, and a plus-13 rating.