Blackhawks Center Named Trade Fit For 2 Teams

Could this Blackhawks center be on the move ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline?
The Chicago Blackhawks have multiple trade candidates to watch ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. One of them is Jason Dickinson, as the veteran forward is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and certainly has the potential to generate interest from contenders looking for a bottom-six center who can kill penalties.
Now, a few potential suitors have been named for Dickinson.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Scott Powers, Mark Lazerus, and Chris Johnston named the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights as two potential trade fits for Dickinson.
"The Minnesota Wild are looking for a top-six center, but any help down the middle would be welcome. The Vegas Golden Knights could be an interesting destination, as well," Powers, Lazerus, and Johnston wrote.
The Wild being named a potential landing spot for Dickinson is understandable. When looking at their roster, he could fit perfectly as their fourth-line center. That would not be a bad thing for a Minnesota club that is looking to go on a run this spring.
As for the Golden Knights, it is clear that their bottom six could use a boost as well, and Dickinson would have the potential to give them just that. In addition, he would give them another clear option for their penalty kill if acquired.
Ultimately, the Blackhawks have a decision to make with Dickinson. It is fair to wonder if they could look to extend him, as he has been a good veteran mentor for the club's younger players. However, at the same time, the Blackhawks have several promising youngsters in their system, so they could very well move him if they do not see him as a long-term part of their plans.