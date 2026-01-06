Blackhawks Continue To Benefit From This Great Move

The Chicago Blackhawks picked up a big 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 4.

The Blackhawks can thank Tyler Bertuzzi for that, as he scored all three of Chicago's goals in their win against Vegas.

This was just the latest strong performance from Bertuzzi in what has been a great season so far for the 30-year-old forward. With his three-goal game against the Golden Knights, Bertuzzi now has 22 goals and 34 points in 39 games so far this season with the Blackhawks.

With numbers like these, Bertuzzi is undoubtedly being the impactful top-six winger that the Blackhawks were hoping they were getting when they signed him to a four-year, $22 million contract during the 2024 NHL off-season. With this, it is hard not to like this move for Chicago now.

Bertuzzi is making a big impact for the Blackhawks this season, and he is also showing zero signs of slowing down. The 2013 second-round pick has recorded six goals and eight points in his last six games, so he has been simply excellent for Chicago as of late.

It will now be very interesting to see how Bertuzzi builds on his strong play for the Blackhawks. Right now, he is undoubtedly showing them that they made the right call signing him.