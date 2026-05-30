Blackhawks D-Man Named Among NHLers Who Could Use Fresh Start

Should the Blackhawks consider moving this young defenseman?
In a recent article for ESPN, Rachel Kryshak took a look at multiple young players who could use a fresh start elsewhere. A Chicago Blackhawks defenseman was among the players discussed, as Kevin Korchinski made the cut.
"Another pending RFA who has been passed on the depth chart, Korchinski is an obvious trade candidate for Chicago to use to acquire a skilled forward," Kryshak wrote. "Chicago has more depth on the right side, but Korchinski needs offensive reps to meaningfully impact the game, and that feels out of reach with this franchise."
If the Blackhawks were to trade Korchinski, it would undoubtedly be a notable move. The left-shot defenseman was selected by the Blackhawks with the seventh-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and is considered one of their most promising prospects. However, he has also had trouble taking that next step and cementing himself as an NHL regular.
If the Blackhawks were to make Korchinski available for trade, it is likely that several teams would love to acquire him. The potential for him to become a top-four offensive defenseman and power-play specialist is there. Furthermore, with Korchinski being only 21 years old, he still has plenty of time to improve.
Yet, with Korchinski being so young and the Blackhawks' left side not being the strongest, it would be understandable if they gave him another chance next season before potentially dealing him.
In 13 games last season with Chicago, Korchinski recorded two assists and a minus-4 rating. He also had two goals and 26 points in 53 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs.