Blackhawks Defenseman Fined By NHL Player Safety

NHL Player Safety has announced that Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has been fined $2,604.17 for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle. This is the maximum allowable under the current CBA for cross-checking.

The incident occurred during the Blackhawks' most recent contest against the Senators on Dec. 20. In a scrum after the whistle during the first period, Grzelcyk cross-checked Stutzle in the face. This led to the Blackhawks defenseman receiving a double-minor penalty for high-sticking.

While getting fined is never the best thing, the Blackhawks are certainly happy that this incident did not lead to Grzelcyk receiving a suspension, as he is a solid part of their blueline.

Grzelcyk signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Blackhawks at the start of the 2025-26 season. This was after he joined the club's training camp on a professional tryout (PTO), where he impressed enough to earn a deal for the season.

Grzelcyk has appeared in 35 games so far this season with the Blackhawks, where he has recorded zero goals, six assists, 30 blocks, and a plus-3 rating. This is after he scored one goal and set career highs with 39 assists and 40 points in 82 games during this past season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.