Blackhawks Exciting Prospect Can't Stop Scoring Goals

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Oliver Moore is one of the many promising youngsters that the Original Six club has in its system. The 2023 first-round pick is viewed as a key part of the Blackhawks' future, and the potential for him to become a very good NHL player is certainly there.

Moore is currently playing with the Blackhawks' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs and is having a great start with them. On Oct. 12 against the Iowa Wild, Moore scored two goals and recorded an assist in Rockford's 6-2 win.

Now, in his most recent game for Rockford against the Texas Stars on Oct. 17, Moore stayed red-hot.

Moore impressed big time in Rockford's contest against Texas, as he put together another two-goal game. His second goal was huge, too, as he scored the overtime winner for Rockford.

With this latest strong performance, Moore now has four goals and five points in three games for Rockford this season. There is no question that the youngster is feeling it right now, and it will be fascinating to see how he builds on his hot streak from here.