Blackhawks Exciting Prospect Is On Fire Again

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis is one of the Original Six club's most promising youngsters. The 20-year-old forward kicked off the 2025-26 season with the Rockford IceHogs on fire, recording five goals and 13 points in his first nine games.

Lardis then cooled off after his outstanding start to the year, as he went five straight games without a point. While this is the case, the 2023 third-round pick is now heating up once again for the AHL squad.

Over his last three games, Lardis has recorded five points. This includes him putting together back-to-back two-goal games against the Texas Stars on Nov. 21 and then Nov. 22. With this, there is no question that the young forward is feeling it again.

Lardis' goal will now be to continue to stay hot as the season rolls on. If he continues to put together strong offensive performances down in the AHL, it will only make Blackhawks fans more excited about his future with the Original Six club.