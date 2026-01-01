Blackhawks Exciting Young Forward Is Breaking Out

Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Greene is one of the club's many promising young players. The Blackhawks are hoping that the 22-year-old forward will be a very important part of their roster for many seasons.

After appearing in his first two NHL games at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Greene is now in his first full season with the Blackhawks. Overall, it is fair to say that the 2022 second-round pick has been doing a solid job in his rookie year, as he has posted four goals, 10 assists, and 14 points in 39 games thus far with the Blackhawks.

Yet, what's encouraging is that Greene is showing clear signs of improvement as the 2025-26 season rolls on.

Greene has been heating up as of late for the Blackhawks, as he has recorded four assists over his last five games alone for Chicago. This included him having two assists in the Blackhawks' Dec. 20 matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

The Blackhawks will now be hoping that Greene can continue to make an impact with his playmaking as the season rolls on. There is no question that the 6-foot-1 forward has the potential to become a very impactful player, and it will be fascinating to see what he can do from here.