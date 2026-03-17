Blackhawks Facing Decision With Veteran Defender

Should the Blackhawks look to keep this veteran defenseman around?
The Chicago Blackhawks made multiple moves leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline. This was expected, as the Blackhawks are still rebuilding and are on the wrong side of the playoff line.
Due to this, the Blackhawks traded multiple of their former pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), as Nick Foligno (Minnesota Wild), Connor Murphy (Edmonton Oilers), and Jason Dickinson (Oilers) were all moved.
However, one Blackhawks pending UFA who did not get moved ahead of the deadline is veteran defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. Now, the Blackhawks have a decision to make with the Massachusetts native because of it.
Grzelcyk has been a solid depth addition for the Blackhawks this season. Due to this, could the Blackhawks try to keep the 32-year-old defenseman beyond this season?
The Blackhawks have a young blueline with several promising defensemen. With this, it would not be the worst thing in the world if the Blackhawks extended Grzelcyk and kept him around as a veteran mentor for the club's younger defensemen. Grzelcyk could work well as the Blackhawks' seventh defenseman next season.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the Blackhawks decide to do with Grzelcyk. In 66 games this season with the Original Six club, he has 12 assists and 30 penalty minutes.