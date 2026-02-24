Blackhawks First-Round Pick Having Big Year

Vanacker is currently having an excellent season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Brantford Bulldogs. In 50 games so far this campaign with the OHL club, the 6-foot-1 forward has recorded 40 goals, 28 assists, 68 points, and a plus-29 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that he is showing off his offensive upside with the Bulldogs this season.