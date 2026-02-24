Blackhawks First-Round Pick Having Big Year

This Blackhawks prospect is having a strong year in the OHL.
With the 27th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks selected forward Marek Vanacker. The Blackhawks are hoping that the 19-year-old forward will be a big part of their roster later down the road, and his play this season should create optimism about his future with the Original Six club.
Vanacker is currently having an excellent season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Brantford Bulldogs. In 50 games so far this campaign with the OHL club, the 6-foot-1 forward has recorded 40 goals, 28 assists, 68 points, and a plus-29 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that he is showing off his offensive upside with the Bulldogs this season.
If Vanacker can continue to produce strong offense like this at the OHL level, it should only create more excitement about his future with the Blackhawks. The young forward has all the tools to become an impactful NHL forward in the future and is just one of several exciting prospects in the Blackhawks' system.
It will now be interesting to see how Vanacker finishes off the season with the Bulldogs from here. It is clear that he has been having a strong campaign, and this is especially so when it comes to the goal-scoring department.