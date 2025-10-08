Blackhawks Forward Continues Season-Opening Success

Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the Chicago Blackhawks' most important veteran forwards for the 2025-26 season. The 30-year-old is expected to provide the Original Six club with solid offense this season, just like he did in 2024-25. In 82 games with the Blackhawks this past campaign, he recorded 23 goals, 23 assists, and 46 points.

It is fair to say that Bertuzzi got his 2025-26 season off to a good start against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 7. The 6-foot-2 winger recorded assists on each of the Blackhawks' two goals in the matchup, including the primary helper on Frank Nazar's first-period goal.

Bertuzzi starting the season hot is certainly a common occurrence. According to NHL Public Relations, Bertuzzi now has 11 points in eight career season-opener games after his two-assist night against the Panthers, which is the most out of all current Blackhawks players.

This is certainly a solid career stat for Bertuzzi. He will now look to build off his strong start to the 2025-26 season with the Blackhawks from here. If he does, Bertuzzi could have himself a very good season in 2025-26.