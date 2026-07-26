Blackhawks Forward Will Be Looking To Prove Doubters Wrong

The 2025-26 season was a tough year for Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Mangiapane.
In 62 games split between the Edmonton Oilers and Blackhawks, Mangiapane posted eight goals, 16 points, and 65 hits. This was after he recorded 14 goals and 28 points in 81 games with the Washington Capitals during the 2024-25 campaign.
With this, Mangiapane is coming off back-to-back seasons where he has produced offense than in his previous years. Keep in mind, from 2021-22 to 2023-24, the nine-year veteran recorded at least 40 points. He also posted 18 goals and 32 points in just 56 games with the Calgary Flames during the 2020-21 campaign.
Now, Mangiapane is entering the 2026-27 season with the goal of proving his doubters wrong. If he can get closer to regaining his previous form and produce like a top-nine forward again, it would be good news for a Blackhawks club that is looking to take a step forward in 2026-27.
Yet, even if Mangiapane can get his offense back up to his 2024-25 totals in a bottom-six role next season, it would still be beneficial for the Blackhawks.
It will be interesting to see what kind of season Mangiapane puts together for Chicago from here. He is a bounce-back candidate to watch.