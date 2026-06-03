Blackhawks Have Trade Target To Consider In Islanders Star Forward

The Blackhawks should consider kicking tires on Islanders star Mathew Barzal.
One of the Chicago Blackhawks' biggest objectives this off-season should be to add a proven star forward to their top six. It is clear that Connor Bedard needs more help around him as the Blackhawks look to be more competitive in 2026-27.
While that does not mean the Islanders will automatically trade Barzal this summer, the Blackhawks should still consider making a push for him. He would have the potential to be an excellent addition to their top six due to his elite playmaking skill. This is especially so when noting that he can play both center and right wing.
Barzal could thrive playing on a line with a superstar center like Bedard. The Islanders star forward would also give the Blackhawks another major weapon to work with on their power play.
Barzal would be more than a rental for the Blackhawks if acquired, too. This is because he has a $9.15 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season.
In 81 games this season with the Islanders, Barzal recorded 19 goals, 53 assists, 72 points, and a plus-10 rating.