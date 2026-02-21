Blackhawks Important Prospect Has Big Opportunity

This Blackhawks prospect should be watched closely down the stretch.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski is one of several promising youngsters in the Original Six club's system. The Blackhawks are hoping that the 2022 seventh-overall pick will become a big part of their blueline in the future, as he has good upside and skill.
With Wyatt Kaiser out due to injury, Korchinski was recently called up to the Blackhawks' roster with Sam Rinzel from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. With this, Korchinski now has a big opportunity to show the Blackhawks what he can do with the NHL club.
Korchinski has only played in two games this season with Chicago, where he has recorded one assist and a minus-2 rating. This was after he had one goal and one assist in just 16 games for Chicago in 2024-25. With this, he has not seen a ton of time on the Blackhawks' roster after playing in 76 games with Chicago during his rookie year in 2023-24.
If Korchinski stands out during this latest chance on the NHL roster, it undoubtedly should help his chances of sticking around on the Blackhawks' roster. As a result, there is no question that the left-shot defenseman has an exciting opportunity in front of him, and it will be fascinating to see what he can do with it from here.
In 45 games this season with the IceHogs, Korchinski has recorded two goals, 21 assists, and 23 points.