Blackhawks Named Possible Suitor For Rangers Star

The Blackhawks have been named a potential suitor for this Rangers forward.
In a recent column for The Fourth Period, NHL insider David Pagnotta mentioned the Chicago Blackhawks as a team that could pursue New York Rangers star forward Vincent Trocheck.
"Vincent Trocheck is also on the radars of multiple clubs, including the Minnesota Wild, and he is someone to keep tabs on this trading season. I would venture a guess that teams like Carolina, Los Angeles, Chicago and Winnipeg may also inquire," Pagnotta wrote.
Seeing the Blackhawks be viewed as a potential suitor for Trocheck is certainly interesting. With Trocheck being an impactful top-six forward with a good amount of experience, there is no question that he would give Chicago's forward group a nice boost if acquired.
With the Blackhawks' playoff chances being low at this point in the season, they should not be in the business of adding rentals at the deadline. However, with Trocheck being signed until the end of the 2028-29 season with a $5.625 million cap hit, he would be a player who helps the Blackhawks for multiple years as they look to become a playoff team.
Yet, as good a player as Trocheck is, it is also important to note that the Blackhawks have multiple promising young centers, both on their NHL roster and in their system. If the Blackhawks want to bring in another top-six forward, a winger may make more sense because of this.
In 35 games this season with the Rangers, Trocheck has posted 11 goals, 18 assists, and 29 points.