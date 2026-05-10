Blackhawks Named Potential Landing Spot For Flyers Young Star

The idea of the Blackhawks bringing in Michkov is an intriguing one. While the 21-year-old forward had a tough 2025-26 season with the Flyers, there is no question that he has a ton of skill and potential. He also recorded 26 goals and 63 points in 80 games with the Flyers as a rookie, so he has already shown that he can be an impactful offensive contributor early in his career.