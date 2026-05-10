Blackhawks Named Potential Landing Spot For Flyers Young Star

Should the Blackhawks try to land Flyers forward Matvei Michkov?
One of the Chicago Blackhawks' top objectives this off-season should be to improve their forward group. It isn't a secret that they need to improve their top six. Due to this, the Blackhawks have now been labeled as a potential fit for one of the NHL's most fascinating young forwards.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Lucky Ngamwajasat named the Blackhawks among the top potential trade destinations for Philadelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov.
"It's been hard sledding for Bedard in Chicago, as the 'Hawks have yet to make the playoffs in his short tenure in the Windy City. A lack of talent has been one of the biggest culprits for this and a trade for Michkov would instantly give Chicago's franchise player a dazzling linemate," Ngamwajasat wrote.
The idea of the Blackhawks bringing in Michkov is an intriguing one. While the 21-year-old forward had a tough 2025-26 season with the Flyers, there is no question that he has a ton of skill and potential. He also recorded 26 goals and 63 points in 80 games with the Flyers as a rookie, so he has already shown that he can be an impactful offensive contributor early in his career.
Michkov did see his numbers drop a bit this season, though, as he finished the 2025-26 season with 20 goals and 51 points in 81 games. He also had zero goals and one assist during the Flyers' playoff run and was scratched in Philadelphia's Game 4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Yet, when noting that Michkov is still so young and has already put up strong offensive numbers in the NHL, it is hard to bet against him bouncing back. With this, he would have the potential to be a strong pickup for the Blackhawks if acquired.
However, at the same time, the Blackhawks also have several promising forward prospects in their system who have the potential to be special. Thus, there is certainly an argument to be had that the Blackhawks should focus on their current youngsters rather than bring in a player who took a step back in his second season, like Michkov.