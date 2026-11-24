Chicago Blackhawks
617 Members•3,410 Posts
Blackhawks Power Play Is Playing A Role In Recent Run Of Winning
Nov 24, 2026 9:56 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 9:56 PM
The power play has played a key role in the Chicago Blackhawks' recent stretch of winning.
The Chicago Blackhawks have been much better lately. Following their 9-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the month, they started to make some changes, and the changes have been helping. They are by no means a good team, but they are not the worst team in the NHL. Chicago is, following a win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, 4-1-1 in their last 6 games.
It will be hard to navigate the next four months without Connor Bedard, but it gives them a chance to work on things that they need to work on without him. It can’t all be on the captain’s shoulders, so the plan is for him to return to a much more well-rounded team.
Part of them getting better is improving the power play. At one point this season, they were dead last in the NHL. They were running a 5-forward unit that was simply not working. However, lately, thanks to a few tweaks, they have been dynamite.
They aren’t even in the bottom 10 anymore, let alone dead last. They aren’t quite in the top half of the league yet, but their 21.7% conversion rate has them tied for 16th entering play on Tuesday. It’s been a massive success over the last stretch of games.
Related stories
Without Connor Bedard, they run a top unit that consists of Tyler Bertuzzi, Frank Nazar, Roman Kantserov, Patrick Kane, and Sam Rinzel. There is a little bit of everything on that unit. The second unit is currently employing Ryan Donato, Ryan Greene, Oliver Moore, Artyom Levshunov, and Teuvo Teravainen. That group doesn’t get as much play as the first, but they need to be feeling good as well.
There are a lot of factors contributing to the success of the top unit. For one, in all situations, those are the 5 hottest players on the team right now. They are all making plays and contributing every night.
The straw that stirs the drink for their man advantage right now is Sam Rinzel. That's not to say that he's the best player on the unit, but a strong quarterback at the top of the zone is key to success. When it was Teuvo Teravainen, it barely looked like they had the advantage at all.
When you look at other power plays around the league, guys like Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar, Zach Werenski, and Evan Bouchard are making big impacts in this regard. Sam Rinzel may not be on that level right now, but he is showing that he has that kind of potential.
With a guy like that running the show at the top, it allows guys like Frank Nazar and Patrick Kane to do thier thing down low, while goal scorers like Roman Kantserov and Tyler Bertuzzi get into their most dangerous positions.
When Bedard eventually comes back, whether it's this year or next, the power play should be much better suited to add him back in and push someone down to make the second unit more effective. There is also Bowen Byram, who may have to earn that top spot back from Rinzel; otherwise, he'll replace Levshunov on the second unit.
Chicago's penalty kill is not as good as it was a year ago with Ilya Mikheyev, Jason Dickinson, Connor Murphy, and Nick Foligno there, but their 79.5% is tied for 13th in the league. For how young they are collectively, it could be much worse. Overall, their special teams will decide whether or not the rest of the season is a true disaster.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy