Blackhawks Predicted To Take Top Defender With 4th Overall Pick

Could the Blackhawks add another right-shot defenseman to their prospect pool?
The Chicago Blackhawks have a big decision to make with their fourth-overall pick. This year's draft class has many interesting options, and the Blackhawks will be looking to land a future star with their first-rounder.
The Athletic recently released their latest 2026 NHL Mock Draft, where multiple of their writers predicted the entire first round. When it came to the Blackhawks' fourth-overall pick, Scott Powers had Chicago select defenseman Chase Reid.
Reid showed great promise this season in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds, as he posted 18 goals, 30 assists, and 48 points in 45 games. This is after he had seven goals and 40 points in 39 games with the Greyhounds during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, it is clear that he has a lot of skill.
The potential for Reid to emerge as a star defenseman in the NHL is there, so it would make sense if the Blackhawks went with him as their fourth-overall pick. This is especially so if players Ivar Stenberg, Caleb Malhorta, and projected first-overall pick Gavin McKenna get selected before the Blackhawks are on the clock.
However, the Blackhawks also have two exciting right-shot defensemen in Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov, so it would also be understandable if Chicago pursued a left-shot defenseman with their first-round pick. If they do want a left-shot defenseman, Carson Carels and Alberts Smits are the top options available this year.
Nevertheless, Reid would still be a great pickup for the Blackhawks' system is selected. He has the tools to become a high-impact two-way defenseman in the NHL, so let's see if he ends up being Chicago's selection.