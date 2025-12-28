Blackhawks Prospect Has Big Game In AHL

The Rockford IceHogs defeated the Texas Stars by an 8-4 final score on Dec. 27. Chicago Blackhawks prospect Gavin Hayes undoubtedly was a big reason for the IceHogs' win, as he had a very strong game for the AHL club.

Hayes certainly put together an impressive performance against Texas, as he recorded two goals and two assists in the contest. With this, he was understandably named the first star of the game.

With this big game against Texas, Hayes now has four goals, seven assists, and 11 points in 28 games for the IceHogs this season. In addition, he is rapidly approaching his offensive totals from last season already, as he had five goals, 10 assists, and 15 points in 50 games with the IceHogs in 2024-25.

Seeing Hayes put together a four-point performance like this is undoubtedly encouraging. The 21-year-old forward will now be looking to continue to make an impact with the IceHogs as the season rolls on. If he does, it could lead to him starting to get more hype about his future with the Blackhawks.

Hayes was selected by the Blackhawks with the 66th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.