Blackhawks Prospect Is On Fire In AHL

This Blackhawks prospect is starting to heat up with the IceHogs.
The Chicago Blackhawks have several promising prospects in their system, and one of them is forward Gavin Hayes. The 21-year-old is continuing to work on his game at the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rockford IceHogs.
Hayes played his first AHL season this past campaign with the IceHogs. In 50 games with Rockford, the 6-foot-1 forward recorded five goals, 10 assists, and 15 points. Overall, the young forward had a decent first season in the AHL, but he has shown clear signs of improvement this campaign.
In 49 games this season with Rockford, Hayes has recorded 12 goals, 10 assists, and 22 points. Overall, seeing him having higher offensive totals in fewer games than he did last year is encouraging.
Yet, more importantly, Hayes is only getting better as the season rolls on.
Hayes has been red-hot for the IceHogs as of late, and the truth is in his stats. Over his last five games, Hayes has scored five goals. This included him recording a hat trick against the San Diego Gulls on Feb. 21.
Hayes starting to put the puck in the net more regularly in the AHL is undoubtedly good to see. If he keeps this kind of play up, perhaps he could get his first chance on the Blackhawks' roster before the season is complete.