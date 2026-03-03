Blackhawks Prospect Lands Big Chance After Murphy Trade

This Blackhawks prospect is getting another chance on the NHL roster with the Blackhawks trading Connor Murphy.
The Chicago Blackhawks made a notable move on Monday, as they traded defenseman Connor Murphy to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a second-round pick. The Blackhawks moving Murphy was not surprising, as he was the subject of trade rumors for quite some time due to his pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status.
Now, with the Blackhawks trading Murphy, one of their promising young defensemen is getting another chance on the NHL roster.
The Blackhawks called up defenseman Ethan Del Mastro with Murphy being traded. Now, Del Mastro has a golden opportunity to show what he can do during his latest opportunity on the Blackhawks' roster.
After appearing in a career-high 24 NHL games last season with the Blackhawks, Del Mastro has only played in two games so far this campaign with Chicago. The Blackhawks' defensive depth made it hard for Del Mastro to crack the Blackhawks' roster this campaign, but with Murphy now gone, it has opened the door for him to get another look on Chicago's roster.
Del Mastro has certainly earned this latest call-up from Chicago, as he is having a solid year in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs. In 45 games, the 6-foot-4 defenseman has recorded two goals, 16 assists, 18 points, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he had nine assists in 47 games with Rockford last season.
Del Mastro is a solid prospect who Blackhawks fans should be excited to see back on the NHL roster. It will be fascinating to see how much of an impact he can make with Chicago, but there is no question that the 22-year-old has a great opportunity here.