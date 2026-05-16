Blackhawks Recommended To Target Sharks Defenseman

Should the Blackhawks look to bring Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro this summer?
The Chicago Blackhawks are entering the off-season as a team to watch. With the Blackhawks having cap space to work with, it is certainly possible that they will look to bring in some new talent this off-season.
Adding a top-six winger would be significant for the Blackhawks, as Connor Bedard could use some more help around him. While this is the case, they also could look to upgradie their blueline. Due to this, they are now being urged to pursue a notable pending unrestricted free agent defenseman if he hits the free-agent market.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Scott Powers named Mario Ferraro as a defenseman the Blackhawks should consider targeting if he does not re-sign with the San Jose Sharks.
"The Blackhawks could use a veteran defenseman to bring some stability to their young group," Powers wrote. "From his defensive play to his toughness to his puck-moving ability, he could fit in well with what Chicago already has."
If the Blackhawks signed Ferraro, they would be bringing in a proven top-four defenseman who plays a strong all-around game. Due to this, he would have the potential to benefit the Blackhawks' defensive group if signed.
Ferraro's age undoubtedly adds to his appeal, as he is 27 years old. With this, he is right in his prime and will be for multiple more seasons. Thus, signing him would not come with much risk for the Blackhawks.
Ferraro appeared in 82 games this season with the Sharks, where he recorded seven goals, 16 assists, 23 points, 137 hits, and 150 blocks. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a strong pickup for the Blackhawks if they landed him. Yet, given his importance to the Sharks' blueline, the possibility of San Jose bringing him back is undoubtedly there.