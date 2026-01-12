Blackhawks Send Down 3 Players To AHL

The Blackhawks have assigned three of their players to the AHL.
The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that Kevin Korchinski, Drew Commesso, and Stansilav Berezhnoy have all been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.
Korchinski, Commesso, and Berezhnoy were all called up to the Blackhawks' roster earlier this week due to multiple players being sidelined with illness. Now, with this latest roster move, they each will be heading back to the IceHogs' roster.
Korchinski played in two games for the Blackhawks during his call-up, where he recorded one assist, two shots, and a minus-2 rating. This was his first NHL action of the 2025-26 season after starting the year with the IceHogs.
Commesso also played in his first two games of the season with the Blackhawks during his call-up. During them, he posted a 1-1-0 record, a .917 save percentage, and a 2.50 goals-against average. This included him recording a 36-save shutout against the Nashville Predators in his most recent start.
As for Berezhnoy, he did not get into game action for the Blackhawks during his brief call-up. He will now be looking to make an impact after being sent back down to the IceHogs' roster.