Blackhawks Send First-Round Pick To AHL

This Blackhawks prospect is heading back to the AHL with the Olympic break here.
The Chicago Blackhawks have made a roster move, as they have assigned defenseman Sam Rinzel to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.
With the Blackhawks now on their Olympic break, it makes sense that Rinzel is heading back to the IceHogs' roster. With this, the young blueliner will get to continue to get into game action while the Blackhawks are not playing.
Rinzel has appeared in 31 games this season with the Blackhawks, where he has recorded two goals, seven assists, nine points, 30 penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating. This is after he recorded five assists in his first nine NHL games with the Blackhawks this past season.
Down in the AHL with the IceHogs this campaign, Rinzel has recorded two goals, eight assists, and 10 points in 19 games.
Rinzel is considered to be one of the Blackhawks' top prospects, as the 2022 first-round pick has plenty of upside. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make with Rockford after being sent back down from here.