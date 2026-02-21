Logo
Blackhawks Sign Former Oilers Goalie

The Blackhawks have brought in a new goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that they have signed goaltender Olivier Rodrigue to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. 

The Blackhawks signing Rodrigue comes after Rockford IceHogs goalie Stanislav Berezhnoy was suspended for 20 games. Now, Rodrigue will provide the IceHogs with more goalie depth during this final stretch of the year.

Rodrigue started this season with Barys Astana but never appeared in a game for the KHL club due to injury before being released. Now, after landing this deal with the Blackhawks, the 25-year-old will be getting his campaign started. by the

Rodrigue was selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the 62nd overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In two games with the Oilers during this past season, he had a 0-1-0 record and a .862 save percentage. 

