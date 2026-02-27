Blackhawks Skilled Prospect Having Huge Year In KHL

This Blackhawks prospect is having a strong season in the KHL.
With the 44th overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks selected forward Roman Kantserov. When looking at how well Kantserov is playing this season in the KHL, it is clear that the Blackhawks must be ecstatic about picking him up.
Kantserov took a nice step in the right direction this past season with Metallurg Magnitogorsk, as he recorded 13 goals, 25 assists, and 38 points in 47 games with the KHL club. However, he has taken his game to a much higher level this season, and the truth is in his stats.
In 55 games this season with Metallurg Magnitogorsk, Kantserov has recorded 32 goals, 26 assists, 58 points, and a plus-21 rating. With numbers like these, the Blackhawks' skilled prospect has undoubtedly been having a big year in the KHL. This is especially so when noting that his 32 goals are the most in the entire KHL.
With how well Kantserov is playing in the KHL this season, there is no question that he is a prospect who Blackhawks fans should be excited about. The potential for him to be a very impactful NHL player is there, and it will be fascinating to see how he builds on his big season in the KHL from here.