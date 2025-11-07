Blackhawks Soaring Goalie Is Great Story Right Now

The Chicago Blackhawks have had a solid start to the 2025-26 season. At the time of this writing, they currently have a 6-5-3 record and are fifth in the Central Division standings. When noting that the Blackhawks are rebuilding, seeing them have a points percentage over .500 in November is very encouraging.

A big reason for the Blackhawks' strong start to the campaign has been the play of goaltender Spencer Knight. Since the start of the year, the 24-year-old has been very dependable, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Knight just had a big night against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 5, as he stopped an impressive 43 out of 45 shots in Chicago's 5-2 win. With this, he finished the contest with a .956 save percentage, which is fantastic.

After this strong performance, Knight now has a 5-3-2 record, a .919 save percentage, and a 2.56 goals-against average in 10 games. He has also had a .919 save percentage or better in six out of his 10 starts this season, so he has undoubtedly been performing well.

With the way Knight has played this season, he is showing clear signs of breaking out for the Blackhawks. If he keeps this kind of play up as the campaign rolls on, it would be huge for a Blackhawks club flirting with taking that next step in their rebuild.