Blackhawks Star Should Hit Impressive New Career High

This Blackhawks forward is on pace to have a career year with his goal scoring.
The Chicago Blackhawks currently do not hold a playoff spot, but they are trending in the right direction with their rebuild. At the time of this writing, they have a 22-26-9 record in 57 games played. This is after they won only 25 out of their 82 games during this past season.
Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi has been a reason for the club's improvement this season. The 30-year-old winger has been making an impact offensively, as he has recorded 25 goals, 17 assists, and 42 points in 54 games. This is after he had 23 goals and 46 points in 82 games during this past season with the Blackhawks.
With Bertuzzi having 25 goals at this point in the season, he is currently on pace to pass his current career-high of 30 goals, which he set during the 2021-22 season with the Detroit Red Wings.
With this, there is no question that Bertuzzi has been having an impressive year for the Blackhawks in 2025-26. While he cooled down a bit with his goal scoring leading up to the Olympic break, he still has plenty of time to score only six more goals to set his new career high.
It will be fascinating to see how many goals Bertuzzi finishes the year with from here.