Blackhawks Still Have Big Move To Make After Huge Bedard Deal

The Blackhawks should not be done making moves yet.
The Chicago Blackhawks made a major move on Saturday, signing superstar center Connor Bedard to a five-year contract with an average annual value of $15 million. With this, the Blackhawks have locked up their top star through the 2030-31 season.
Getting Bedard signed to his new deal was the biggest objective the Blackhawks had this off-season. While they have now successfully done that, they have another important move to make before the season starts: adding another top-six winger.
There is no question that the Blackhawks could use a proven star in their top six as they look to take a step forward in 2026-27. They already made one notable addition when they acquired defenseman Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres, but they should not be done adding to their group yet.
It would be significant if the Blackhawks could add a star winger to their roster before the season starts. Yet, even if they simply added a second-line caliber winger to their group, they would look more competitive in 2026-27.
It will be interesting to see if the Blackhawks can improve their forward group before the start of the season. If not, they should look to add another winger during the season.