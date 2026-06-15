Blackhawks Top Pending UFA Expected To Land Big Payday

Mikheyev appeared in 77 games this season with the Blackhawks, where he recorded 18 goals and a career-high 36 points. This is after he had 20 goals and set a previous career-high with 34 points in 80 games for Chicago in 2024-25. With this, there is no question that he has been a strong part of the Blackhawks' roster. This is especially so when noting that he has been a huge part of their penalty kill.