Blackhawks Top Pending UFA Expected To Land Big Payday

Ilya Mikheyev could be getting a nice raise this off-season.
Ilya Mikheyev is the Chicago Blackhawks' top pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) with July 1 rapidly approaching. After back-to-back strong seasons with the Blackhawks, he should get a nice deal this summer. That remains the case whether he re-signs with the Blackhawks or tests the market.
According to ESPN's Kevin Weekes, Mikheyev is a pending UFA that is already on the radar of multiple teams. In addition, Weekes shared that Mikheyev could land a "mid-term contract" in the $5 million AAV range.
If Mikheyev gets a contract like this, it would certainly be a nice payday for the 31-year-old winger. Yet, when noting that he is one of the top two-way forwards who can hit the market on July 1, it would be understandable if he does.
Mikheyev appeared in 77 games this season with the Blackhawks, where he recorded 18 goals and a career-high 36 points. This is after he had 20 goals and set a previous career-high with 34 points in 80 games for Chicago in 2024-25. With this, there is no question that he has been a strong part of the Blackhawks' roster. This is especially so when noting that he has been a huge part of their penalty kill.
Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see what kind of deal Mikheyev earns this summer. Based on Weekes' report, he could be getting a big payday.