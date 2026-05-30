Blackhawks Urged To Swing Trade For Maple Leafs Star

"Toronto might also be looking to move him to get more long-term assets into the organization as John Chayka tries to rebuild it. Could he get the No. 4 overall pick for Knies? Would Chicago do that? It shouldn't be off the table. Especially since they are likely to miss out on the Gavin McKenna/Ivar Stenberg duo at the top. Get some help for Connor Bedard. Get some help that can grow with him," Gretz wrote.