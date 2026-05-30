Blackhawks Urged To Swing Trade For Maple Leafs Star

Should the Blackhawks try to land Matthew Knies this off-season?
The Chicago Blackhawks should be looking to improve their roster this off-season after another tough season. Their biggest need is a proven star winger in their top six.
Due to this, the Blackhawks have now been recommended to strike a deal for one of the NHL's top off-season trade candidates.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz urged the Blackhawks to make a trade for Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Matthew Knies.
"Toronto might also be looking to move him to get more long-term assets into the organization as John Chayka tries to rebuild it. Could he get the No. 4 overall pick for Knies? Would Chicago do that? It shouldn't be off the table. Especially since they are likely to miss out on the Gavin McKenna/Ivar Stenberg duo at the top. Get some help for Connor Bedard. Get some help that can grow with him," Gretz wrote.
It is not difficult to understand why Knies is being viewed as a prime potential trade target for the Blackhawks. This is because the Phoenix, Arizona native would not only provide the Blackhawks' first line with a major boost but is also still only 23 years old. Due to this, he would be an incredible fit on a young Blackhawks team that is looking to take that next step.
If the Blackhawks acquire Knies, he would also be guaranteed to be a long-term part of their core. This is because the 6-foot-3 forward is signed until the end of the 2030-31 season, carrying a $7.75 million.
It is also important to note that Knies is a player that the Blackhawks like. The Blackhawks were among the teams very interested in Knies leading up to this year's deadline, so it would not be shocking in the slightest if they kicked tires on him again during this off-season.
In 79 games this season with the Maple Leafs, Knies recorded 23 goals, 43 assists, 66 points, and 152 hits.