Blackhawks Young Defender Should Break Out Next Season

This Blackhawks defenseman will be a breakout candidate to watch next season.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Sam Rinzel is a young blueliner that the Original Six club is expecting to be a big part of their long-term plans. It is understandable, as the 2022 first-round pick has a ton of potential.
Rinzel appeared in 54 games during this season with the Blackhawks, where he had four goals, 10 assists, and 14 points. He also recorded two goals and 12 points in 23 games down in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs this campaign.
Overall, Rinzel had some growing pains at times this season, but also demonstrated good promise. As a result of this, he is a prime breakout candidate to watch for the Blackhawks next season.
Now that Rinzel has more experience, it is hard not to feel optimistic about him heading into next season. The 6-foot-4 defenseman should be put into a position to succeed with the Blackhawks when looking at their current defensive core, and it would not be surprising if he takes advantage of it.
Rinzel showed at the collegiate level with the University of Minnesota that he can make an impact offensively from the point. During his final season with the school, he had 10 goals and 32 points in 40 games. If he can translate some of that kind of offensive skill to the NHL level while growing his defensive game, he could end up breaking out in a big way next season with Chicago. Let's see if he does just that.