Chicago Blackhawks Call Up First-Round Pick

This Chicago Blackhawks first-round pick has been called up to the NHL roster.
The Chicago Blackhawks have made a roster move, as they have announced that they have recalled defenseman Kevin Korchinski from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.
Korchinski has appeared in four games this season with the Blackhawks, where he has recorded one assist, three blocks, and a minus-1 rating. In 53 games this season with the IceHogs, he has posted two goals, 24 assists, and 26 points.
Korchinski landing another call-up with the Blackhawks is certainly notable, as he is one of Chicago's brightest young players. Now, the 2022 seventh-overall pick will be looking to impress after getting this latest chance on the Blackhawks' roster.
In 96 career games over three NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Korchinski has recorded six goals, 12 assists, 18 points, and 30 penalty minutes.